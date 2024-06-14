Louis Gagnon Sells 10,000 Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$223.08, for a total value of C$2,230,768.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of Intact Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.09, for a total value of C$2,280,886.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of Intact Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$229.56, for a total value of C$2,295,607.00.

Shares of Intact Financial stock traded down C$2.05 on Thursday, hitting C$222.89. 176,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,882. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$225.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$217.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. Intact Financial Co. has a one year low of C$188.22 and a one year high of C$237.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Intact Financial last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$8.33 billion. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Intact Financial Co. will post 14.6728435 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

IFC has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$264.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$242.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$247.30.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

