Lloyd Pitchford Sells 57,039 Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Stock

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 57,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,640 ($46.35), for a total transaction of £2,076,219.60 ($2,643,855.34).

Experian Trading Down 1.6 %

LON:EXPN opened at GBX 3,720 ($47.37) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,477.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,334.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.70. Experian plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,366 ($30.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,796 ($48.34). The firm has a market cap of £33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,611.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Experian alerts:

Experian Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,466.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPN. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,260 ($54.25) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,442 ($43.83).

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXPN

About Experian

(Get Free Report)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.