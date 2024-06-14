Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 75,510 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total transaction of $64,997,497.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,793,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,178,955,771.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,490 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.29, for a total transaction of $118,885,932.10.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,383 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $836.32, for a total transaction of $17,046,710.56.

On Monday, June 3rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total transaction of $159,974,677.38.

On Friday, May 31st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 22,206 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $822.11, for a total transaction of $18,255,774.66.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23.

LLY stock opened at $882.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $434.34 and a twelve month high of $885.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $784.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $715.56. The stock has a market cap of $838.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $599,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $787.53.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

