Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Insider Suma Krishnan Sells 25,000 Shares

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at $268,189,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $182.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.71 and a beta of 0.90. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.95 and a fifty-two week high of $191.78.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 452400.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.76) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $640,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 658,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,189,000 after purchasing an additional 231,255 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 495,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,180,000 after purchasing an additional 37,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.63.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

