Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $13.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DNUT. Bank of America increased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Krispy Kreme from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at $12.06 on Monday. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $17.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $442.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is -51.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 9.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 13.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 20.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after buying an additional 109,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 14.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

