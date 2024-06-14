Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Trading Down 0.5%

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €40.26 ($43.29) and last traded at €41.07 ($44.16). 198,152 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €41.29 ($44.40).

Kion Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €45.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €42.79.

About Kion Group

(Get Free Report)

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.