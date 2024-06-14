Kingsoft (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Trading 4.7% Higher

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Kingsoft Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23.

About Kingsoft

Kingsoft Corporation Limited engages in the entertainment and office software and services businesses in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Office Software and Services, and Entertainment Software and Others. The company is involved in the research and development, operation, and distribution of games; the provision of PC games and mobile games services; and design, research and development, sale, and marketing of office software products and services of WPS Office.

