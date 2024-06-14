KB Home to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for KB Home in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.04. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $8.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KB Home’s FY2024 earnings at $7.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.96 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KBH. StockNews.com lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

Shares of KBH opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.34. KB Home has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $74.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 433.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,384,468 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

