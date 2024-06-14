JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Target Price to $180.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a hold rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.50.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock opened at $154.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

