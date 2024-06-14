JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 83,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,460,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,912,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 24,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,301,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,485 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,528 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,586,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,177,339. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $205.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

