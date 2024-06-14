Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives $144.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.50.

JBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,874,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,877 shares of company stock worth $9,824,383 over the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Jabil by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 115,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Jabil by 46.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 322,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after buying an additional 101,869 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 141.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 11.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $121.10 on Friday. Jabil has a 12 month low of $98.25 and a 12 month high of $156.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. Analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.75%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

