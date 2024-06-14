J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Cut to $126.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $132.00 to $126.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.64.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SJM opened at $110.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $154.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.55%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 262,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 25.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 56,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $364,990,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 21.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

