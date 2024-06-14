iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Down 44.0% in May

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 952,300 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the May 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,187,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 605.7% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $61.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,957. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

