iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.18

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.18 and last traded at $79.01, with a volume of 13633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.96.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.70 and its 200-day moving average is $72.40. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 342.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,629,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,138,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

