iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.38 and last traded at $45.39. Approximately 1,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 8,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.42.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.19.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2434 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

About iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

