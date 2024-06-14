iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 270,364 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 182% from the previous session’s volume of 95,792 shares.The stock last traded at $44.41 and had previously closed at $44.60.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.72 million, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 485.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

