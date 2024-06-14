iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 4,775,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the previous session’s volume of 1,585,645 shares.The stock last traded at $67.48 and had previously closed at $69.06.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $1.0192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day moving average is $65.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF
The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.