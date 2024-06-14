IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CFO Sells $36,372.90 in Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 4,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $36,372.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 949,614 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,454.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IonQ Trading Down 3.0 %

IonQ stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.71. 4,315,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,957,359. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.11. IonQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 671.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IonQ by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,062,000 after acquiring an additional 918,265 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,430,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in IonQ by 1,598.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,084,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,909 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in IonQ by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,498,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,299,000 after acquiring an additional 43,237 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IonQ by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,371,000 after acquiring an additional 29,577 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IONQ. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

