IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CEO Peter Hume Chapman Sells 5,936 Shares

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $46,835.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,393.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of IonQ stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $7.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,315,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,359. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.11. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $21.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 671.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on IONQ shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in IonQ by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in IonQ by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

