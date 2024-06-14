Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.00

Shares of Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27), with a volume of 257808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.20 ($0.27).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Invinity Energy Systems from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 65 ($0.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.
Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.
