Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for June 13th (APD, CGNT, ERO, FI, HDB, HTBI, LE, MPAA, OGS, QLYS)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, June 13th:
Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Fiserv (NYSE:FI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.
