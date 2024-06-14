Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for June 13th (APD, CGNT, ERO, FI, HDB, HTBI, LE, MPAA, OGS, QLYS)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, June 13th:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

