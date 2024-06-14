Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Short Interest Up 158.5% in May

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 158.5% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Trading Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ PSCE traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.72. 29,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,012. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.76. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.95 million, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.95.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.
