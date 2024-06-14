Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.90

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.90 and last traded at $31.90, with a volume of 181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.80.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average is $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.17 million, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 138,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

