Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.8% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 73.3% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $476.72. The stock had a trading volume of 25,776,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,955,828. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $478.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.29.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.