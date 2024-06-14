Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the May 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ DWAS traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,343. The firm has a market cap of $908.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $68.44 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.37.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0489 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.
About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.
