Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the May 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DWAS traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,343. The firm has a market cap of $908.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $68.44 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.37.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0489 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.