International Money Express, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Money Express in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for International Money Express’ current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for International Money Express’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.60 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 9.02%.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Money Express from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

International Money Express Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.84. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Money Express

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Money Express by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,163,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,636,000 after buying an additional 205,954 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,680,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,112,000 after purchasing an additional 313,135 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,651,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 138,002 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 881,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,477,000 after purchasing an additional 115,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 3,421.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 692,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 673,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

