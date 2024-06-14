Insider Selling: Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CEO Sells $1,275,090.30 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 76,582 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $1,275,090.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,747.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Warby Parker Price Performance

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.15 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.25 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,542,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 369,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 40,982 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 164,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 54,839 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,432,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,850,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,314,000 after purchasing an additional 219,160 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

