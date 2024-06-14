Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells $133,995.84 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $260.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $251.28 and a one year high of $348.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

