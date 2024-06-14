Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Director Sells 880 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Hastings sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $24,974.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,107.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $28.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,135. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.87. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $167.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.43 million. Analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCRX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

