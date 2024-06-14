Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Director Sells 880 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Hastings sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $24,974.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,107.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Pacira BioSciences Price Performance
Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $28.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,135. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.87. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $167.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.43 million. Analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCRX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.
Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.
