Insider Selling: Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Director Sells $13,055,000.00 in Stock

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $48.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.71.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

