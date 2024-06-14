Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 1,005 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $12,080.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,512,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,978,903.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, June 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $273,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $276,250.00.

Shares of EXPI stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 942,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,592. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.06 and a beta of 2.32. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $943.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $893.24 million. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $11.75 price target on shares of eXp World in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 354.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eXp World in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

