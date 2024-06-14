Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $191,410.56 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,749 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $191,410.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,774 shares in the company, valued at $10,262,626.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Madre Armelle De sold 4,442 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $486,176.90.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Madre Armelle De sold 600 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $75,204.00.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG opened at $119.54 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 373.56, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,431,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,485,000 after buying an additional 171,693 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,073,000 after acquiring an additional 162,108 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $384,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Datadog by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,786,000 after purchasing an additional 651,244 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Datadog by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,955,000 after purchasing an additional 848,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

