Insider Selling: Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) Senior Officer Sells C$600,000.00 in Stock

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lee Harns sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$600,000.00.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CET opened at C$0.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$213.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.56 and a 52 week high of C$0.98.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$164.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$148.50 million. Cathedral Energy Services had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 12.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.