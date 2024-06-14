Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells $108,962.50 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $108,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,364,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, June 7th, Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,296 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $130,389.84.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $56.78 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 13,576.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMBA. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

