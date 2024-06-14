Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $605,540.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total transaction of $605,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Altair Engineering stock opened at $96.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,077.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.45. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $98.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.
Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.29 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have commented on ALTR. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.
