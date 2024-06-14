Insider Buying: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Director Buys 816,866 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) Director Jay C. Hoag purchased 816,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.14 per share, with a total value of $35,239,599.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,185,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,195.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Zillow Group Price Performance
ZG stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.30 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average of $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.
