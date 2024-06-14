Insider Buying: Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Acquires £149.58 in Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) insider Nick Roberts purchased 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 831 ($10.58) per share, with a total value of £149.58 ($190.47).

Travis Perkins Price Performance

Shares of LON:TPK opened at GBX 815.50 ($10.38) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,530.56, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 779.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 773.68. Travis Perkins plc has a one year low of GBX 684.80 ($8.72) and a one year high of GBX 934.20 ($11.90).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,025 ($13.05) to GBX 950 ($12.10) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 880 ($11.21) to GBX 800 ($10.19) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 863 ($10.99).

About Travis Perkins

(Get Free Report)

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.