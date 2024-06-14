Insider Buying: Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) Insider Buys £3,602.40 in Stock

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Free Report) insider Ian Mattioli acquired 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 790 ($10.06) per share, with a total value of £3,602.40 ($4,587.29).

Mattioli Woods Price Performance

Shares of Mattioli Woods stock opened at GBX 791 ($10.07) on Friday. Mattioli Woods plc has a 52-week low of GBX 481 ($6.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 800 ($10.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £411.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,163.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 790.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 692.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Mattioli Woods Company Profile

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

Featured Articles

