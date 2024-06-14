Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Acquires $1,000,008.02 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2024

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDCGet Free Report) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 62,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,378,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.53. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.61 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 53,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 33,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GBDC

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.