Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Acquires $1,000,008.02 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 62,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,378,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.53. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.61 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 53,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 33,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

