Insider Buying: FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Director Purchases $38,400.00 in Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 6,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,632. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of FSCO opened at $6.49 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of FS Credit Opportunities

About FS Credit Opportunities

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCO. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the third quarter valued at $76,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the third quarter valued at $66,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 26,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 166,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.