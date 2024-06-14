Insider Buying: FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Director Purchases $38,400.00 in Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 6,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,632. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance
Shares of FSCO opened at $6.49 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88.
FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
About FS Credit Opportunities
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
