Insider Buying: Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) CEO Acquires $498,375.00 in Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.30 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,783.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.71. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.98 and a 52-week high of $117.68.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $333.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 175.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 42,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 26,776 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 173.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 115,432 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 126,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 10.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

