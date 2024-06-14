Insider Buying: First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Director Acquires $53,839.44 in Stock

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) Director James R. Wilkins III bought 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $53,839.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,527.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

First National Price Performance

Shares of FXNC stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93.

Get First National alerts:

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. First National had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First National Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First National Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Separately, TheStreet cut First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

View Our Latest Analysis on FXNC

Institutional Trading of First National

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First National stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.19% of First National worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First National

(Get Free Report)

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.