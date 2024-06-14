Insider Buying: Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Insider Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) insider Rob Wilkinson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,318 ($29.52) per share, for a total transaction of £34,770 ($44,276.07).

Derwent London Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Derwent London stock opened at GBX 2,312 ($29.44) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,181.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,154.36. The stock has a market cap of £2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -545.28, a PEG ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.94. Derwent London Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,766 ($22.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,452 ($31.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.74.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

