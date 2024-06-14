Insider Buying: Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Insider Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) insider Rob Wilkinson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,318 ($29.52) per share, for a total transaction of £34,770 ($44,276.07).
Derwent London Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of Derwent London stock opened at GBX 2,312 ($29.44) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,181.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,154.36. The stock has a market cap of £2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -545.28, a PEG ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.94. Derwent London Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,766 ($22.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,452 ($31.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.74.
About Derwent London
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Derwent London
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.