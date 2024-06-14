Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.06.

INE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of INE stock opened at C$10.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.70. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$7.05 and a one year high of C$13.52. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 546.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of C$242.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.0799919 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -56.25%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

