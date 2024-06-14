Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITWGet Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $256.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 31,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $577,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 29.5% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 59,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 57.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $240.62 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.10 and its 200-day moving average is $254.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

