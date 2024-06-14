Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $256.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.3 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 31,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $577,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 29.5% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 59,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 57.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $240.62 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.10 and its 200-day moving average is $254.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.