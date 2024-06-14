Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.23.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $214,819.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,243.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $214,819.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,102 shares in the company, valued at $284,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,703,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729,974 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 832.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,337,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $35,428,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

