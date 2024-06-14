Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.23.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. DA Davidson upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.34 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Boston Partners raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $206,703,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,081,000 after buying an additional 3,729,974 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 832.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,337,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after buying an additional 2,979,768 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $35,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

