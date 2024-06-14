HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Trading Up 7.1%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.04 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 158,974 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 150,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLVX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HilleVax from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get HilleVax alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HLVX

HilleVax Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts expect that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $88,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 764,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,266,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier purchased 8,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $128,325.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,544,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,890,711.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $88,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 764,878 shares in the company, valued at $11,266,652.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,898 shares of company stock worth $985,801,946 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in HilleVax in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in HilleVax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Catalys Pacific LLC purchased a new position in HilleVax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,009,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in HilleVax by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,846,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in HilleVax by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HilleVax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.