Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Shares Down 1%

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 205 ($2.61). Approximately 323,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 159,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207 ($2.64).

Henry Boot Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 192.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 192.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £273.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1,078.95, a P/E/G ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Henry Boot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.93. This represents a yield of 2.39%. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,684.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Henry Boot Company Profile

In other news, insider Darren Littlewood bought 22,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £41,159.30 ($52,412.20). 68.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

