HC Wainwright Trims Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Target Price to $14.00

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RVPH stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -0.09. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $6.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,764,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after buying an additional 1,164,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,001,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 26,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

